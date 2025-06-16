© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Seeing Hawaiʻi's future through the creation of a 'growth economy'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM HST
A screenshot from the article "Hawaiʻi Finding the Future."

Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economics and Patrick Sullivan, founder and CEO of Oceanit, believe a combination of human capital, infrastructure and policy can help change the current economic course we are on.

They write about it in their paper, "Hawaiʻi — Finding the Future," which appears in this month's issue of Hawaii Business magazine. It’s a challenge to power brokers and policymakers in this town to make meaningful change to help chart our future.

They wrote an opinion piece last year entitled “Losing our Future,” and this time they are challenging people to find it.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
