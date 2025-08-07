© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Can Hawaiʻi and California still lead in the clean energy space?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:10 PM HST
David Hochschild is chair of the California Energy Commission and has over 20 years of experience in energy transformation.
UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series
David Hochschild, the chair of the California Energy Commission, will give a talk in Honolulu on Thursday night as part of the University of Hawaiʻi's Better Tomorrow Speaker Series.

He dropped by The Conversation to chat about the green energy pendulum.

Hochschild is to speak at the AC Hotel in Honolulu at 6 p.m. His talk is titled "Pacific Rising: How California and Hawaii can lead the clean energy revolution."

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
