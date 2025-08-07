Can Hawaiʻi and California still lead in the clean energy space?

David Hochschild, the chair of the California Energy Commission, will give a talk in Honolulu on Thursday night as part of the University of Hawaiʻi's Better Tomorrow Speaker Series.

He dropped by The Conversation to chat about the green energy pendulum.

Hochschild is to speak at the AC Hotel in Honolulu at 6 p.m. His talk is titled "Pacific Rising: How California and Hawaii can lead the clean energy revolution."

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz with David Hochschild.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.