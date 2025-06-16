Community voices of 'No Kings' protest that brought out thousands across the state

Millions across the nation participated in the "No Kings" protests against Donald Trump’s administration this weekend.

Organizers of the event estimate that some 7,000 people turned out at rallies and events across the islands. At the State Capitol on Oʻahu, law enforcement estimated a crowd close to 5,000 that lined the streets that stretched past Punchbowl to Alakea streets.

In Washington, D.C., military might was in the spotlight as the parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army took place. President Donald Trump, who was also celebrating his 79th birthday, spoke at the event. He said that "every other country celebrates their victories — it's about time America did too."

Ashley Mizuo / HPR Sergio Alcubilla, director for community engagement at the ACLU of Hawai'i at Saturday's protest.

Sergio Alcubilla is the director of community engagement for the ACLU of Hawaiʻi. He said the rhetoric is really changing around what this country is all about.

“I think our fear is that this administration is taking us in a direction that we don't want to go,” Alcubilla said. “And I think that's what this rally is important for, that people are showing up and saying, ‘No, that's not the America that we think of. That's not the America that we imagine for our kids.’”

Many demonstrators said they were concerned about the Trump administration's immigration policies, including Corey Asano, who showed up to the protest on behalf of UNITE HERE! Local 5, which represents 10,000 hospitality, health care and food service workers in Hawaiʻi.

Ashley Mizuo / HPR Corey Asano, with UNITE HERE! Local 5 at the "No Kings" protest (May 14, 2025).

“I think this is an important moment in history where there's a lot of injustice going on," he said. “It's a great opportunity where a massive amount of people that may not have the same interest all the time, like this is one common thing I think everyone can agree on, our civil rights, justice for all.”

Mele Welte said she felt spurred to attend after the Trump administration sent members of the National Guard and U.S. Marines to immigration protests in Los Angeles. Welte is a former educator for Kamehameha Schools.

"Our democracy is under assault. How can we stand by and not speak up and say something? So if there's another rally, we'll be there. We'll be (at) as many rallies as we can get to try to say, 'We the people are more powerful than the leader in charge who thinks he's a king or a dictator,'" she said.

Ashley Mizuo / HPR Harrison and Sophia Kim attended the protest with their two younger daughters.

Harrison and Sophia Kim, who attended with their 14-year-old and 12-year-old daughters, said immigration policies were a top concern for them as well.

"We think this is a country for immigrants, built by immigrants, and we think immigrants make this country better. We are concerned, but I think with the right voice together and this kind of massive showing, I think we can make some good changes for the future," Harrison said.

Protestors carried signs criticizing the work of the Department of Government Efficiency and expressed fears over what they see as a descent into authoritarian rule. “Too much wrong for just one sign” was a common refrain.

Christine Crosby told HPR that she worries about checks and balances.

“I'm protesting Donald Trump and his authoritarian behavior and the fact that he's not respecting the balance of power in our government, and trying to do things like eliminate federal programs and jobs,” Crosby said.

1 of 2 — US ARMY CEREMONY As protestors gathered outside the State Capitol, a ceremony honoring the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army and the 136th anniversary of Flag Day was held in the Capitol rotunda. Ashley Mizuo / HPR 2 of 2 — US ARMY CAKE A cake at the U.S Army ceremony at the Capitol rotunda on Saturday, during the "No Kings" protest. Ashley Mizuo / HPR

However, others like, Justine Espiritu, had due process on their minds.

“Today I was thinking really about due process, you know, kind of boring, but just something we really take for granted," she said. "It's not okay to just pull people off the street indiscriminately.”

Slight rain showers didn't deter the crowd in Honolulu, but some took shelter inside the Capitol rotunda, where they stumbled upon a ceremony and cake honoring the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army and the 136th anniversary of Flag Day.

DW Gibson / HPR From left to right: Jordan Trinidad, Dean Paul and Taylor protesting in front of the State Capitol.

A member of the Freemason-affiliated National Sojourners dressed in historical garb read the poem, “A Toast to the Flag," to a small audience that included military officers and politicians.

Daci Armstrong was at the ceremony, looking to get out of the rain. She stayed for the proceedings.

“You got me all confused and emotional, especially when I got cake in my hand. But, I'm so proud of this country and I love it so much and I came because of what's out there on the street because we gotta stand up,” Armstrong said.

Some, like Jordan Trinidad, were disturbed by the military parade in our nation's capital.

“The administration wants to run so much on budget and budget cutting and saving things, but they want to have a million-dollar parade for his birthday,” Trinidad said. “For what reason? That's not budget cutting, it's hypocrisy.”

Many protestors brought their children to the event, including Sierra Robles, who attended with her one-year-old child.

DW Gibson / HPR Sierra Robles with her one-year-old child Santiago at the "No Kings" protest on Saturday.

“I'm half Navajo, half Mexican,” said Robles. “All my roots come from Indigenous culture, and this was our land to begin with. And you don't get to pick and choose who gets to stay here. It's pro-humanity. It always will be, and that's just the way that it should always be.”

Rita Economos also brought her two young children in tow. Her daughter told us that she thought her cat Rocco would make a better leader than Donald Trump.

“We're out here because we don't want to mortgage our children's future for short-term gains. The loss of science funding, the loss of education funding — we need science and education for our future and for our children's future, and for the future of this world that we all live on and all share together," she said.

Other rallies took place in the neighboring islands. On Hawaiʻi Island, several demonstrators wore red and white robes – a reference to The Handmaid’s Tale.

Dana Butler / HPR "No Kings" protestors on Hawaiʻi Island wearing red and white robes.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Bill Dorman and Ashley Mizuo contributed to this report. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn and Tori DeJournett adapted this story for the web.