The Conversation: FBI leadership; Local bar owner in James Beard final round
- David Porter, the new special agent in charge of the FBI Honolulu Field Office, discusses the priorities of the FBI | Full Story
- Arizona State University's Nancy Gonzales talks about the university's work in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Pint + Jigger co-owner Dave Newman makes it to the final round of a new cocktail service category of the James Beard awards | Full Story
- Filmmakers Sara Banks and Kate Sample reflect on what's changed since the release of their 1993 documentary "Out in Paradise" | Attend a screening | Full Story
- HPR shares snapshots of military history as the U.S. Army marks its 250th anniversary | Full Story