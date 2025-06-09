© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH HPR AND PROTECT PUBLIC MEDIA WITH A DONATION TODAY

Arizona State University on continuing to strengthen Hawaiʻi ties

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 9, 2025 at 2:38 PM HST
FILE - Shown here is the effect of an overabundance of one species of sea urchin dismantling the coral reef in Hōnaunau Bay, Hawaiʻi, through bioerosion.
Greg Asner
/
Arizona State University
FILE - Shown here is the effect of an overabundance of one species of sea urchin dismantling the coral reef in Hōnaunau Bay, Hawaiʻi, through bioerosion.

Arizona State University has had a presence in the islands for more than a decade. So what does a landlocked state have in common with the Hawaiian Islands?

Reef conservation isn't something you’d think would be a good fit, but the university’s approach to science is what has grabbed attention. It's been ranked No. 1 in innovation for a decade now, and that modern take has helped its programs find a home in the islands.

ASU Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzales just wrapped up a visit to Hawaiʻi and stopped by our studio to talk about the connection between Hawaiʻi and ASU.

HPR's Catherine Cruz with Nancy Gonzales
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Nancy Gonzales

This story aired on The Conversation on June 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation EducationConservation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories