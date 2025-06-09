Arizona State University on continuing to strengthen Hawaiʻi ties

Arizona State University has had a presence in the islands for more than a decade. So what does a landlocked state have in common with the Hawaiian Islands?

Reef conservation isn't something you’d think would be a good fit, but the university’s approach to science is what has grabbed attention. It's been ranked No. 1 in innovation for a decade now, and that modern take has helped its programs find a home in the islands.

ASU Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzales just wrapped up a visit to Hawaiʻi and stopped by our studio to talk about the connection between Hawaiʻi and ASU.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz with Nancy Gonzales

