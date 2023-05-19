Arizona State University opens hybrid campus on Hawaiʻi Island

Kamehameha Schools and Arizona State University will open a campus on Hawaiʻi Island.

It’s a partnership between Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu, its community initiative program, and the outreach program ASU Local. The Hawaiʻi branch is ASU Local's fourth location.

ASU Local is open to anyone with a high school degree. Students will take the bulk of their courses online, but come to campus twice a week to meet in person and get a college experience. In-person activities include schoolwide events, resume and interview workshops, advising and internships.

Although the program is open to students of all backgrounds, Kamehameha Schools’ strategy consultant Nāpua Rosehill said this university will bring more options to Native Hawaiian students.

"They have a lot of what we call familial kuleana. So, oftentimes, we second guess going away because they know that they need to help their parents. And so sometimes they may not find the degree that's right for them and they often graduate high school and they go right into a career or right into the workforce," Rosehill said.

Students can choose from over 140 degrees offered through ASU Local. Rosehill said the programs are flexible enough for working adults and parents to receive a degree.

"This will provide them the best of both worlds where they will have the ability to still maintain familial kuleana. They will be able to work but they will also get that college experience," Rosehill told HPR.

ASU Local will open in the Keauhou Shopping Center. Kamehameha Schools owns the Kailua-Kona property. The deadline to apply for the fall 2023 semester is June 30.

Interested applicants can find more information about ASU Local at asulocal.asu.edu or at www.kaiaulu.ksbe.edu.