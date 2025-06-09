Filmmakers of '90s lesbian documentary reflect on differences today

More than three decades ago, filmmakers Sara Banks and Kate Sample released the documentary “Out in Paradise.” The 1993 film focused on the stories of 30 women who, at the time, were living their lives as lesbians in Hawaiʻi.

A screening of the documentary Tuesday night helps kick off the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival. HPR talked with the two filmmakers about how things have — and haven’t — changed since the documentary was released.

The film will be screened on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi Theatre Center, followed by a talk story, as part of the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival. To get tickets, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.