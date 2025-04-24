The Conversation: State legislature; Hawaiʻi History Day competition
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo shares the view from the state capitol as lawmakers wrap up | Read HPR's legislative coverage
- AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman talks about the importance of Medicaid | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on what's happening to donated goods that didn't get used after the Maui wildfires
- Eighth graders Marliena Domer, Audrey Maderazo, and Shaylene Padron win the Hawaiʻi History Day competition | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi Ballroom Dance Club members Ravi Narayan, Andrew Lin, and Michaella Villanueva defend their title at the National Collegiate DanceSport Championships | Full Story