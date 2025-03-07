The Conversation: Funding freeze court ruling; HOH808 funding still frozen
- Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez hails a court ruling against the Trump administration that will unfreeze federal funds for some programs | Full Story
- Anthony Chance, founder of Hui O Hoʻonua, shares how federal funding freezes are hampering his organization's efforts to clear waterways around Pearl Harbor of invasive species | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the sudden termination of a federal grant program that supported wildfire recovery efforts, which has left more than 130 Maui residents without jobs | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's John Hill investigates a fireworks bust at Honolulu Harbor | Full Story
- Author and illustrator Caren Loebel-Fried recounts the real-life stories of conservationists who work to protect the Hawaiian petrel in the new chapter book "Finding Home"| Full Story