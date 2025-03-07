© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New book recounts stories of conservationists working with the Hawaiian petrel

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 7, 2025 at 3:33 PM HST

A new book about Hawaiian petrels is flying off the shelves. The illustrated chapter book is titled “Finding Home” and recounts the real-life stories of conservationists who work on the Hawaiian petrel, also called the ʻuaʻu.

It features vibrant, hand-colored block prints, pencil drawings of seabird chicks in their burrows and adults sailing over the waves.

HPR spoke with the book's author and illustrator, Caren Loebel-Fried, about the book and where her interest in Hawaiʻi's seabirds began.

The ‘Ua’u Extravaganza which includes a book signing with Loebel-Fried, will take place tomorrow at the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Discovery Center on Maui, from 1 to 3 pm. To purchase the book, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Literaturenative bird
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories