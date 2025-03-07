New book recounts stories of conservationists working with the Hawaiian petrel

A new book about Hawaiian petrels is flying off the shelves. The illustrated chapter book is titled “Finding Home” and recounts the real-life stories of conservationists who work on the Hawaiian petrel, also called the ʻuaʻu.

It features vibrant, hand-colored block prints, pencil drawings of seabird chicks in their burrows and adults sailing over the waves.

HPR spoke with the book's author and illustrator, Caren Loebel-Fried, about the book and where her interest in Hawaiʻi's seabirds began.

The ‘Ua’u Extravaganza which includes a book signing with Loebel-Fried, will take place tomorrow at the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Discovery Center on Maui, from 1 to 3 pm. To purchase the book, click here.

