Maui residents out of jobs funded by National Dislocated Workers Grant program

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published March 7, 2025 at 9:53 AM HST
Crews work to repave parts of Lahainaluna road, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Cleanup and rebuilding efforts continue after the 2023 wildfire that killed over 102 people and destroyed the historic town.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
/
AP
Crews work to repave parts of Lahainaluna road, July 6, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

Federal funding cuts have hit close to home for Maui residents. As HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports, a grant program that supported wildfire recovery efforts has been terminated.

More than 130 Maui residents received notices on Feb. 24 that their jobs had ended — effective immediately.

“It was 5 p.m. on Monday, ‘Don't go to work tomorrow.’ So it was immediate. It wasn't like you got a couple weeks. So it was a shock to all of us," said Ryanda Sarraude, who had previously lost her job from the 2023 wildfires.

Most recently, she worked at Roots Reborn, a Maui organization that supports migrant and immigrant community members. Her position was one of those funded through the National Dislocated Workers Grant.

Local News 2023 Maui firesDonald TrumpLabor
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
