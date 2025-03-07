Maui residents out of jobs funded by National Dislocated Workers Grant program

Federal funding cuts have hit close to home for Maui residents. As HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports, a grant program that supported wildfire recovery efforts has been terminated.

More than 130 Maui residents received notices on Feb. 24 that their jobs had ended — effective immediately.

“It was 5 p.m. on Monday, ‘Don't go to work tomorrow.’ So it was immediate. It wasn't like you got a couple weeks. So it was a shock to all of us," said Ryanda Sarraude, who had previously lost her job from the 2023 wildfires.

Most recently, she worked at Roots Reborn, a Maui organization that supports migrant and immigrant community members. Her position was one of those funded through the National Dislocated Workers Grant.

