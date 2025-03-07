Stewardship organization for Pearl Harbor area lays off employees due to funding freeze

Hui O Hoʻonua, or HOH808, is just one of the nonprofits in Hawaiʻi that has been affected by a freeze in federal funding. The group announced last month that it was laying off its staff until future funding can be found.

Anthony Chance, a social worker by day, founded the organization. They've spent the last eight years clearing invasive species from waterways around Puʻuloa, or Pearl Harbor, which also helps reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

"They believe in what they're doing and upon hearing the news — yes, they were sad, but this is a part of them. This is their kuleana. They do not want to work anywhere else, but knowing that life doesn't always work out the way you want. But this will always be a part of them," he said.

The nonprofit still offers volunteering opportunities; Chance said his staff were all originally volunteers.

HPR Anthony Chance, founder of Hui O Hoʻonua, right, with HPR's DW Gibson.

"Getting paid for their positions was a blessing, but that's not what brought them here. They started off as volunteers. They came here to give back to the ʻāina, to share themselves, to become one with the ʻāina because it was that important," he said.

He added that he is looking for other ways to get funding, and that if anyone has any alternative funding ideas, he's "all ears."

"The ʻāina is ready to grow again and to thrive again and to feed its people again. All it needs is incredible human beings to come together as a community, all working as one — government, private industries, communities, churches, schools, everyone working together as one, not against each other, but working as one," he told HPR.

However, even with the federal funding cuts, Chance said that they donʻt plan to stop their work.

"We're not stopping for nothing. No administration, no lack of funding. We are not stopping this is that important. So full steam ahead," he said.

Chance confirmed Friday morning that the organization's funds remain frozen.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.