The Conversation: Immigration; Ties between whale songs and human language
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how lawmakers are proposing to tackle illegal fireworks | Full Story
- Sandy Ma with The Legal Clinic and Liza Ryan Gill with Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigrant Rights discuss the local impact of Trump's immigration crackdown| Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the demand hike for local eggs as avian flu stymies egg production on the continent
- Biologist Ellen Garland shares new research demonstrating that humpback whale songs and human language have striking similarities | Full Story
- HPR contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on loneliness | Additional reading | Full Story