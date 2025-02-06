© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Breaching news: Humpback whale song and infant speech have striking similarities

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 6, 2025 at 2:22 PM HST
J. Moore
/
NOAA

There's breaking news in the whale world. Scientists discovered that humpback whale songs and human speech have striking similarities. Consider this — whales may learn new songs in the same way babies learn to speak.

HPR spoke to Ellen Garland, a whale biologist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, about what this new discovery into culturally transmitted behavior means for whales and people.

To read her research, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation ScienceAnimalsHumpback Whale
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
