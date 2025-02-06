Breaching news: Humpback whale song and infant speech have striking similarities

There's breaking news in the whale world. Scientists discovered that humpback whale songs and human speech have striking similarities. Consider this — whales may learn new songs in the same way babies learn to speak.

HPR spoke to Ellen Garland, a whale biologist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, about what this new discovery into culturally transmitted behavior means for whales and people.

To read her research, click here.

