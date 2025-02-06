Are we living in an anti-social century? Is Hawaiʻi part of it?

“This is for all the lonely people.” That is a line from one of the countless songs written about being lonely. We would be lonely if it wasn’t for our contributing editor Neal Milner.

On the Long View today, we look at whether we are living in an anti-social century — and compare Hawaiʻi's social nature to the rest of the country.

Further reading:



This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.