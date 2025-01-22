© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: State of the State reactions; Bad Bunny spotlights Hawaiʻi in new song

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published January 22, 2025 at 11:21 AM HST
An image inside the House Chamber during Gov. Josh Green's third State of the State address at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 21, 2024.
Gov. Josh Green
/
Flickr
An image inside the House Chamber during Gov. Josh Green's third State of the State address at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 21, 2024.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on state lawmakers' reactions to Gov. Green's State of the State address | Full Story
  • Professor Rudy Guevarra Jr., author of "Aloha Compadre: Latinx in Hawaiʻi," discusses the response to a hit new song by singer Bad Bunny about Hawaiʻi's history of colonization | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi farmer Melissa Danielle shares resources for people looking to grow their own food | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi actor Allan Okubo stars in a new play titled "Southernmost" which explores family tensions against a backdrop of an impending volcanic eruption | Get Tickets | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes