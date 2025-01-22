© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local farmer shares her path back to the basics of growing food

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:53 PM HST
Local farmer Melissa Danielle, right, with HPR's Maddie Bender.
Local farmer Melissa Danielle, right, with HPR's Maddie Bender.

That state of Hawaiʻi has officially named 2025 the "Year of Our Community Forests," and The Conversation has been highlighting stories about what it takes to feed our islands.

Melissa Danielle has been working in food systems for 20 years and moved to Oʻahu during the pandemic. That’s when she decided to get back to basics as a grower.

The Conversation talked with her to learn more about the experience of local farmers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 22, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation Agriculture
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories