New play explores family tensions against an impending volcanic eruption

The latest eruption at Kīlauea's summit has been paused since Saturday — but a new play explores how an impending volcanic eruption can strain family relationships and reveal a generational divide.

“Southernmost” opens at the Kumu Kahua Theatre in Honolulu on Jan. 23. It focuses on a local family living in Ka’ū, on the southern end of the Big Island.

Sparks fly when daughter Charlene returns home after a long absence and her father, Wally, is confronted with how much she has changed. That tension plays out as a volcanic eruption threatens the family's home.

The Conversation talked with retired attorney and veteran actor Allan Okubo who plays Wally in the production.

To purchase tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 22, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.