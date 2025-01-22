© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New play explores family tensions against an impending volcanic eruption

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:45 PM HST
An image of the cast of the play "Southernmost," which will be performed at Kumu Kahua Theatre.
Kumu Kahua Theatre
An image of the cast of the play "Southernmost," to be shown at Kumu Kahua Theatre.

The latest eruption at Kīlauea's summit has been paused since Saturday — but a new play explores how an impending volcanic eruption can strain family relationships and reveal a generational divide.

“Southernmost” opens at the Kumu Kahua Theatre in Honolulu on Jan. 23. It focuses on a local family living in Ka’ū, on the southern end of the Big Island.

Sparks fly when daughter Charlene returns home after a long absence and her father, Wally, is confronted with how much she has changed. That tension plays out as a volcanic eruption threatens the family's home.

The Conversation talked with retired attorney and veteran actor Allan Okubo who plays Wally in the production.

To purchase tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 22, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation EntertainmentTheater
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories