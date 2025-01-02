The Conversation: Illegal fireworks; Stranded sea turtles
- State Rep. Della Au Belatti discusses what more lawmakers can do to stop the flow of illegal fireworks into Hawaiʻi after a deadly explosion occurred on New Year's Eve | Full Story
- HPR's Bill Dorman talks about shake-ups in the auto industry | Full Story
- Event organizer Michele Choy shares the line-up for the 75th Narcissus Queen Pageant | Full Story
- Directors and producers Max Well and Alex Lamb discuss their new film "The Donn of Tiki: The Incredulous Story of Don the Beachcomber," which explores the complicated life of tiki bar owner Ernest Gantt | Full Story
- Researcher Skylar Dentlinger breaks down data on sea turtle strandings on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story