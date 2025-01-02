Research looks at four decades of turtle stranding data on Hawaiʻi Island

Beachgoers know the cardinal rule: don’t touch the honu. Still, over a hundred green sea turtles are found injured or dead near Hawaiʻi's shorelines yearly.

Skylar Dentlinger studied turtle strandings as an undergraduate at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. The Conversation talked to her about new research that looks at 40 years of turtle stranding data on Hawaiʻi Island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.