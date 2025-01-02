© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Research looks at four decades of turtle stranding data on Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 2, 2025 at 2:08 PM HST
A green sea turtle swims near coral in a bay on the west coast of the Big Island near Captain Cook, Hawaiʻi, on Sept. 11, 2019.
Brian Skoloff
/
AP
A green sea turtle swims near coral in a bay on the west coast of the Big Island near Captain Cook, Hawaii, on Sept. 11, 2019.

Beachgoers know the cardinal rule: don’t touch the honu. Still, over a hundred green sea turtles are found injured or dead near Hawaiʻi's shorelines yearly.

Skylar Dentlinger studied turtle strandings as an undergraduate at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. The Conversation talked to her about new research that looks at 40 years of turtle stranding data on Hawaiʻi Island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iEducationEnvironmentAnimals
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories