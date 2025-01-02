© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Documentary explores the complicated legacy of Don the Beachcomber

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 2, 2025 at 4:12 PM HST
The Donn of Tiki is a feature-length documentary film about Ernest Gantt.
The Donn of Tiki
/
Facebook
"The Donn of Tiki" is a feature-length documentary film about Ernest Gantt.

Ernest Gantt lived a remarkable life as a rum runner, tiki bar owner, and creator of Oʻahu’s International Market Place, though many may know him by another name: Don the Beachcomber.

An image of Donn Beach.
The Donn of Tiki
/
Facebook
An image of Donn Beach.

He first visited Hawaiʻi during the prohibition period. Gantt drew from Polynesian and Caribbean cultures in creating the first tiki bar, which featured strong rum cocktails like the Zombie and Navy Grog. Later in life, he settled in Waikīkī and employed hula dancers for his commercial lūʻaus.

A new documentary explores his complicated life and legacy. "The Donn of Tiki: The Incredulous Story of Don the Beachcomber” has been making the festival rounds for the last year.

The Conversation spoke to Max Well and Alex Lamb, two of the film’s directors and producers. They are looking to hold screenings of the film on Oʻahu in the future. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation FilmEntertainmentHistory
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories