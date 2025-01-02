Documentary explores the complicated legacy of Don the Beachcomber

Ernest Gantt lived a remarkable life as a rum runner, tiki bar owner, and creator of Oʻahu’s International Market Place, though many may know him by another name: Don the Beachcomber.

The Donn of Tiki / Facebook An image of Donn Beach.

He first visited Hawaiʻi during the prohibition period. Gantt drew from Polynesian and Caribbean cultures in creating the first tiki bar, which featured strong rum cocktails like the Zombie and Navy Grog. Later in life, he settled in Waikīkī and employed hula dancers for his commercial lūʻaus.

A new documentary explores his complicated life and legacy. "The Donn of Tiki: The Incredulous Story of Don the Beachcomber” has been making the festival rounds for the last year.

The Conversation spoke to Max Well and Alex Lamb, two of the film’s directors and producers. They are looking to hold screenings of the film on Oʻahu in the future. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.