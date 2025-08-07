© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Violinist Clara Kim kicks off live classical musical series at HPR

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published August 7, 2025 at 1:54 PM HST
Clara Kim is a pefrtomer, chamber musican and educator.
Clara Kim is a violinist who has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center. She’ll add HPR’s Atherton Studio to the list this weekend to kick off a classical music series.

Much of her career has been focused on elevating the work of modern composers. Kim talked to The Conversation’s DW Gibson about why collaboration is so important to her.

Her performance this weekend as part of the Live from the Atherton classical music series is sold out. Find details about Kim's upcoming performances here.

HPR's Dw Gibson with Clara Kim.
HPR
This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 7, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation MusicEntertainment
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
