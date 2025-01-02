Chinese Chamber of Commerce kicks off 75th anniversary of Narcissus Festival

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Narcissus Festival. To kick off the celebrations of all things Chinese is the Narcissus Pageant. The event is being held this weekend at the Hawaiʻi Theater.

The Conversation talked to Michele Choy, the event organizer, about the many events planned, including a fashion show featuring clothing designer Anne Namba. The show will also include four top floral designers from San Francisco.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.