Chinese Chamber of Commerce kicks off 75th anniversary of Narcissus Festival

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 2, 2025 at 3:56 PM HST
LANCE WONG
/
Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi
The 75th Narcissus Pageant will be held on Jan. 4, 2025.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Narcissus Festival. To kick off the celebrations of all things Chinese is the Narcissus Pageant. The event is being held this weekend at the Hawaiʻi Theater.

The Conversation talked to Michele Choy, the event organizer, about the many events planned, including a fashion show featuring clothing designer Anne Namba. The show will also include four top floral designers from San Francisco.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation EntertainmentHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
