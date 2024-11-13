The Conversation: Hawaiʻi economic action plan; Archeology on Kauaʻi
- Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi's Sherry Menor-McNamara and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health's David Okabe talk about the direction of a new economic action plan for Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote speaks with students about their thoughts on climate action ahead of Trump's return to office | Full Story | Attend the Youth Climate Summit
- UH graduate student Erika Kamālamalamaonālani Ishii and Hallett Hammatt of Cultural Surveys Hawaiʻi discuss the rich archeological history of Kōloa, Kauaʻi | Attend the Historic Hawaiʻi Foundation webinar | Full Story
- Writer-director Taurie Kinoshita talks about the criminal case that inspired her new play "Morgan's Corner" | Tickets | Full Story