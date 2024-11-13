With Trump's win on their minds, local students host annual climate summit

While world leaders meet in Azerbaijan for the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference, young people in Hawaiʻi are heading to their own climate summit.

The third annual Climate Future Forum will take place this Saturday at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. The student-led event gives young people a chance to work with local lawmakers on crafting climate policy.

That work is all the more important in light of the reelection of Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied that climate change exists, said Mia, a junior at Kalani High School and one of the organizers of the forum.

“It will be up to the states to push climate action if we want to see equitable change for the future,” Mia said.

Trump has called climate change a “hoax” and “one of the great scams of all time.” He has talked about boosting oil and gas production and rolling back environmental regulations. He is also expected to exit the Paris Agreement, an international treaty that set goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, for a second time.

Mia said she is concerned about how Trump will approach the climate crisis while in the White House — but that’s no excuse to throw in the towel on climate action.

“I don't think that any of us should give up just because of this presidential election,” Mia said.

State Rep. Amy Perruso of Oʻahu admired how kids like Mia are reacting to the election.

“They're so level-headed and mature. I'm grateful that the young people seem so grounded, and I would say, even-toned,” Perruso said. “I frankly have not been feeling that way.”

Perruso’s office has sponsored all three of Hawaiʻi’s youth climate forums, and she said young people’s voices can make a real difference at the capitol.

Keiki have carved out a unique leadership role in Hawaiʻi when it comes to climate matters. This summer, a group of young plaintiffs settled a historic lawsuit with the state to push the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation to take more action to fight climate change. It showed one way youth climate advocates could have a big impact, even before they cast their first ballot.

“Especially when they're working collectively and they're organized, they definitely can have a really powerful impact,” Perruso said.

Mia, along with Punahou junior Mari and Le Jardin junior Olivia, are leading a working group at Saturday’s summit on the intersection of justice and climate change. One of the topics will be how to protect coastal communities in Hawaiʻi that are disproportionately vulnerable to sea level rise.

“We realize how important it is to truly ensure that these communities are able to survive,” Mari said.

The youth climate forum will offer tips on how young people can craft testimony and submit it to the state Legislature during the upcoming session. It will also give students a chance to share their hopes and fears for the future with Hawaiʻi lawmakers.

Olivia appreciates that Hawaiʻi leaders are open to the ideas of young people.

“I'm glad there's this connection between youth and legislators that I hope can continue,” she said.

Saturday’s climate summit is from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Find a full agenda and register for the event here.