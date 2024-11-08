State senator calls for Hawaiʻi to be a climate leader during second Trump term

World leaders will meet in Azerbaijan on Monday to kick off the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Donald Trump's reelection puts the U.S.'s role in future climate talks in question. During his last term, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accords, an international treaty on climate change that was signed at a previous UN climate summit.

In response, Hawaiʻi passed legislation to implement the goals of the Paris Agreement itself, becoming the first state to do so. Hawaiʻi also joined the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of 22 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Guam, that have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Collectively, the coalition represents more than half of the country's population.

Hawaiʻi State Sen. Chris Lee said Hawaiʻi once again needs to be a leader on climate and clean energy now that Trump is returning to the White House.

"Hawaiʻi was the face of climate leadership in the United States, along with California and a few others," Lee said.

Lee noted that Hawaiʻi can make a difference by continuing to work with states like California on climate action, as well as foster cooperation with other countries. He added that his office has recently met with Norway and Sweden to discuss clean energy partnerships.

"There certainly can be damage done if the United States decides not to be a world leader, and the president pulls us back from collaboration with other countries on climate. But it's not the absolute end," Lee said.