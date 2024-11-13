WCC play shares the story behind the Majors-Palakiko case

When we talk about infamous criminal cases in Hawaiʻi's history, The Massie Affair in 1932 is usually the first to come to mind. But not long after Massie, came the Majors-Palakiko case — another criminal proceeding marked by scandal.

That story is the focus of “Morgan’s Corner,” a new play at Windward Community College’s Palikū Theatre. HPR talked to Taurie Kinoshita, the writer-director of the production.

The final shows will be held this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

HPR Writer-director Taurie Kinoshita, left, with HPR's Russell Subiono.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.