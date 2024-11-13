© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
WCC play shares the story behind the Majors-Palakiko case

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:27 PM HST
Palikū Theatre/Brad Goda

When we talk about infamous criminal cases in Hawaiʻi's history, The Massie Affair in 1932 is usually the first to come to mind. But not long after Massie, came the Majors-Palakiko case — another criminal proceeding marked by scandal.

That story is the focus of “Morgan’s Corner,” a new play at Windward Community College’s Palikū Theatre. HPR talked to Taurie Kinoshita, the writer-director of the production.

The final shows will be held this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

Writer-director Taurie Kinoshita with HPR's Russell Subiono.
HPR
This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation TheaterHistoryNative Hawaiian
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
