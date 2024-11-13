New economic action plan lays out growth areas for Hawaiʻi

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii recently released its economic action plan, the 2030 Blueprint for Hawaii.

HPR talked to Sherry Menor-McNamara, the president and CEO of the chamber, and David Okabe, chief financial officer for Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and chair of the board, about the blueprint.

"We just felt that we are at a pivotal point crossroads in Hawaiʻi's economy, and felt a need to do something, and that's why we commissioned an independent study of what can be done," Menor-McNamara said.

HPR From right to left: David Okabe, The Conversationʻs host Catherine Cruz and Sherry Menor-McNamara.

The plan recommends six areas of economic opportunity: military and defense, maritime, travel and tourism, 21st century agriculture, small businesses, and business services.

"The way we're going to address those areas is to come up with a policy agenda each legislative session to find ways to improve our business climate," Menor-McNamara said.

She also said the chamber is invested in preparing young people for the workforce.

"It's getting the kids super excited early on, so we can establish that talent pipeline as well. As equally important is to help those who are looking for different types of jobs. So whether it's rescaling, upscaling, so they can pivot and be prepared," she said.

The blueprint hopes to bring Hawaiʻi up in the rankings for metrics like cost of living and taxes, Okabe said. He said the blueprint is not just the chamber's plan — it's a plan for all of Hawaiʻi.

"We have to lift all boats in Hawaiʻi to really make a difference. And again, I think the time is now," he said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.