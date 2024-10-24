© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Waikīkī hotel strike; Local lab works to grow mini-organs

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 24, 2024 at 11:37 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The strike started early in the morning on Sept. 24.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - The Hilton Hawaiian Village strike started on Sept. 24, 2024.

  • Unite Here! Local 5's Cade Watanabe shares the view from the picket lines as the strike at Hilton Hawaiian Village heads into its second month | Full Story
  • Oceanit President and CEO Patrick Sullivan discusses the organization's efforts to grow mini-organs to treat disease | Full Story
  • HPR’s Mark Ladao speaks with longline fishers who are raising concerns about the industry's labeling practices | Past Story
  • Parent Jackie Perreira and musician Kelsea Armstrong discuss an upcoming concert designed with a neurodivergent audience in mind | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EconomyMusicHealth Care
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes