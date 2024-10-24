The Conversation: Waikīkī hotel strike; Local lab works to grow mini-organs
- Unite Here! Local 5's Cade Watanabe shares the view from the picket lines as the strike at Hilton Hawaiian Village heads into its second month | Full Story
- Oceanit President and CEO Patrick Sullivan discusses the organization's efforts to grow mini-organs to treat disease | Full Story
- HPR’s Mark Ladao speaks with longline fishers who are raising concerns about the industry's labeling practices | Past Story
- Parent Jackie Perreira and musician Kelsea Armstrong discuss an upcoming concert designed with a neurodivergent audience in mind | Full Story