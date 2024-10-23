Hilton Hawaiian Village workers mark 30 days on strike

Over 1,800 Hilton Hawaiian Village workers marked 30 days on strike Wednesday, and people who don't work there are increasingly siding with the strikers.

Earlier this month, elected officials booked as speakers at the Wahine Forum conference stood with the strikers instead of crossing picket lines.

HMSA, the Blue Cross health insurance provider for Hawaiʻi, has moved its annual employee meeting to another hotel. About 1,400 guests were scheduled to attend on Oct. 30.

Strikers are visible and audible outside the hotel and have also been sign-waving in downtown Honolulu.

The union, UNITE HERE! Local 5, said it has offered several dates for renewed bargaining — without a response from hotel management. The union said hotel representatives last met on Sept. 12 and have not accepted another date to meet since the strike began.

The union said its priorities are wage increases, solutions to workload and staffing issues, and the reversal of COVID-era cutbacks.

Hotel strikes are also underway in Seattle, Boston and San Francisco. A nearly 40-day strike at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel in San Diego resulted in a new contract earlier this month. Strikes could be called at any time in the California cities of Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento, and at other Waikīkī hotels.

ILWU Local 142, which represents workers at resorts across the state, reported last week the ratification of a new contract for nearly 900 members at the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui. With 92% in favor, the workers ended eight months of negotiations, the union said.

The contract also expanded the bargaining unit, which was already the union's largest, by bringing in retail workers and employees of an upcoming Nobu Restaurant.

“We are incredibly proud of the strength and solidarity shown by our members at the Grand Wailea,” said Michelle Takahama, who works at the front desk and is the union’s Unit Chair at the Grand Wailea. “We won a contract that ensures fair wages and benefits that will help keep local working families in Hawaiʻi.”