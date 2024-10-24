Union to provide support for Hilton Hawaiian Village workers as strike continues

It's been a month since 1,800 hotel workers walked off the job at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

HPR talked to Cade Watanabe, the Unite Here! Local 5 financial secretary and treasurer, while he was out on the picket line Thursday morning. Members from the clergy community were there for a blessing and vigil.

Watanabe said there has been an outpouring of support. There is no confirmed bargaining date with Hilton Hawaiian Village management, but communication lines remain open, he said.

"We've provided our employers with a comprehensive settlement package that will help us resolve the current strike at the Hilton so that we can get back to work and do what we love most right, which is providing the quality experience to our guests that come to Hawaiʻi to begin with," he said.

Watanabe also said the organization plans to launch a hardship fund for struggling striking workers.

"We've raised a good amount of money that will be available to striking workers who are under extreme hardship, who are at threat of not being able to cover the basic necessities that we all need to pay for — utilities and rent or their mortgage," he said.

With the support of various community members, various donations have been made to support the cause.

"There's been a tremendous outpouring of community and political support from our local community and the guests. The guests continue to come out to our picket lines and support our campaign," he said.

One of the major goals of the strike, he said, is securing wages that help workers "get ahead, not just get by."

"It's really about the future of tourism and our ability to have good jobs with our kids, if they choose to work 'em — have that ability to find meaningful employment as well." Cade Watanabe

"Those issues relate to issues of respect, but also go directly related to workload and staffing that have a direct correlation to the quality of guest service," he said.

He acknowledged the sacrifice of striking workers but said it's temporary and there is more at stake.

"We want to make sure that workers have the ability to work with our employers to make the adjustments necessary to make our hotel successful. We want to have a seat at the table. That's a meaningful commitment that we're looking for in this session, and we have not yet gotten that," he said.

HPR also reached out to hotel management, but we have not yet heard back.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.