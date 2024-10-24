© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Know someone hypersensitive to sound? Here's an inclusive painting and concert event

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:02 PM HST
From right to left, concert organizer Jackie Perreira, The Conversation's Russell Subiono and musician Kelsea Armstrong.
HPR

When we go out to concerts, many of us expect loud music and an energetic audience.

However, those settings often exclude people who are neurodivergent, meaning their brains process information and stimuli differently. The term includes people with autism and ADHD.

That’s the reason behind the upcoming Color event on Oʻahu. It’s a disability-inclusive event featuring painting sessions and a curated neurodivergent-cautious concert.

HPR talked with the organizers — Jackie Perreira, who has a neurodivergent child, and musician Kelsea Armstrong, who is also a board operator here at HPR.

The event will take place this Sunday at Harbors Vintage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To protect the health of those in attendance, masks are required. To sign up for the event click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
