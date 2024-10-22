© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: State security efforts; Voter engagement

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 22, 2024 at 12:15 PM HST
  • Gov. Josh Green discusses security measures after a suspicious package of white powder was sent to state offices; Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi shares plans to engage the next generation of voters | 2024 Voter Guide | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down which local races are likely to be a close call in the upcoming election | Full Story
  • The Environmental Protection Agency's Amy Miller talks about enforcement actions against several Hawaiʻi supermarkets, including Times Supermarket and Don Quijote, for selling unregistered chemicals | Full Story
  • Lahaina Strong's Paele Kiakona, Hā Sustainability's Alex de Roode, and NREL's Robin Burto discuss a new partnership to shape Lahaina's energy future | Attend Lahaina Energy Partnership's community workshop | Full Story
  • USS Battleship Missouri Memorial curatorial assistant Molly Hagan on efforts to repatriate Japanese flags to families whose loved ones were lost in WWII | Attend the webinar | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation ElectionEnergyHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
