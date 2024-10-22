Officials talk election threats, engaging the next generation of voters

As part of a longstanding nationwide program, the U.S. Justice Department is stepping up its profile in Hawaiʻi ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

U.S. Attorney for Hawaiʻi Clare Connors has named Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Nammar as the special district election officer to handle any complaints of voting fraud or threats of violence.

Speaking to Gov. Josh Green last week, we learned that Hawaiʻi was one of at least 16 states targeted with a suspicious package since September.

"We actually received one of those packages that governors across the country received with white powder. It did not turn out to be anything particularly threatening. It was just a fake threat or kind of a domestic terrorism attempt just to scare people," Green said.

The National Association of Secretaries of State has condemned the “disturbing trend” of threats to election workers in the lead-up to the election.

And at Hawaiʻi's own Elections Commission, in nearly every meeting this year, the Republican commissioners have tried to put forth a motion to fire Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago or put him on probation. Since 2020, meetings have become increasingly contentious.

"The remedy is for everyone to chill out, actually, and stop trying to, you know, upend elections and cast doubt on our democracy, and that requires the good silent majority to step up," Green said.

Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi said his offices were not involved in the threats but that he was aware of the Justice Department's stepped-up efforts in advance of the election.

A handful of voter service centers opened Tuesday, Oct. 22 for residents wanting to vote in person — though the state primarily votes by mail. Ballot drop boxes are available for voters to deposit filled-out ballots.

Takahashi did share what Hawaiʻi is doing to engage the next generation of voters. Like other states, Hawaiʻi is reaching out to high schoolers. Under state law, 16-year-olds can preregister to vote and then work as volunteers on Election Day.

"I know some parents tend to, even, you know, show them what the ballot looks like and actually bring them down to some of our drop boxes and go with them," he said. "So I'm glad that, you know, the adults are continuing the lesson."

He said you may see some student volunteers on Election Day in front of voter service centers at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale.

Anyone with concerns about any voter irregularities, fraud or threats should call 808-541-2850. The FBI will also have special agents available throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other crimes on Election Day.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.