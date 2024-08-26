The Conversation: Papaya disease; AI use among keiki
- Glenn Dulla, assistant professor of plant pathology at the University of Guam, on a report about a disease that can kill a healthy papaya plant in less than two weeks
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on plans to spruce up a Pearl City cemetery
- Genie AI co-creater Darius Monsef on how artificial intelligence can act as a sidekick to help kids surf the web safely
- Big Island resident Cheryl Brost on defending her title of Fittest Woman on Earth at the upcoming CrossFit Games