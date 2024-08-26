© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Papaya disease; AI use among keiki

By Bill Dorman,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published August 26, 2024 at 11:59 AM HST
Tatters:) TatianaGerus
/
Flickr

  • Glenn Dulla, assistant professor of plant pathology at the University of Guam, on a report about a disease that can kill a healthy papaya plant in less than two weeks
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on plans to spruce up a Pearl City cemetery
  • Genie AI co-creater Darius Monsef on how artificial intelligence can act as a sidekick to help kids surf the web safely
  • Big Island resident Cheryl Brost on defending her title of Fittest Woman on Earth at the upcoming CrossFit Games
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
