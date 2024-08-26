'A mechanism for moving forward': Neglected Pearl City cemetery sees glimmer of hope

Sinking graves. Crumbling crypts. Stolen urns.

These are a short list of ongoing problems facing Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City.

The cemetery's owner died more than 12 years ago, leaving the 6-acre property with no legal oversight as it falls into disrepair.

For years, residents have been volunteering to maintain the cemetery by cutting knee-high grass, picking up trash and attempting to fix toppled headstones weighing up to 400 lbs.

"I hear, 'Who's going to take care of the cemetery in our years?'" said Larry Veray, chair of the Pearl City Neighborhood Board. "They don't know if their kids are going to do it. Of course, some of them are moving away from Hawaiʻi. So it's got our attention."

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Gravemakers that were reportedly stolen and used as flooring for a homeless encampment.

However this year, a new law gives the dilapidated Sunset Memorial Park a glimmer of hope by permitting the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs to provide limited property ownership to the Friends of Sunset Memorial Park.

The nonprofit was created by Veray and has a seven-member board of directors. The panel can legally file complaints of trespassers and install security cameras. In addition, they can oversee landscaping, fix broken pipes and minimize any future damage to the cemetery.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Larry Veray, chair of the Pearl City Neighborhood Board, pointed at the ripped-open doors of the crypts.

Rep. Gregg Takayama of Pearl City said it wasn't possible before because there was no owner.

"The problem was both resources and the legal responsibility," he said. "For example, the fact that we had drug users, drug abusers and vandals at the cemetery. Even though we knew they were there, we couldn't call the police and have them evicted."

Takayama underscored that the nonprofit taps into more resources like grants and donations from businesses, city and county agencies and others.

"At least now we have a mechanism for moving forward," he said.

Veray said the nonprofit recently received $5,000 from Alexander & Baldwin, which will go toward beautifying the cemetery.

He has ambitious plans for Sunset Memorial Park and sets the standard as high as Valley of the Temples Memorial Park on Oʻahu.

"When you look at that, it's just beautiful," Veray said.

Veray's ideas for renovation include installing security cameras across the property, dubbing the cemetery a historical site with an information kiosk, setting up irrigation lines for sprinklers, and equipping the cemetery with electricity.

He also wants the main entrance to be located on Third Street with two brick columns and a gate.

Veray is planning to host a town hall meeting next month to gather input from residents on what improvements they want at the cemetery.

'That place was beautiful'

Pearl City resident Maureen Andrade comes to Sunset Memorial Park every weekend to care for her loved ones' graves. Four generations of her family are buried on the property.

She and her children pick up trash and use a weed wacker to maintain the area. Andrade will also bring flowers.

Although her family's graves are still intact, some are sinking into the ground. One is obscured and about a foot away from a 3-foot hole — several are found throughout the cemetery.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Maureen Andrade standing next to her loved one's burial site. She has four generations of family buried at Sunset Memorial Park.

"It disturbs me, and it hurts me because my family can't move this thing," she said.

Andrade said the worst part is that she doesn't know if her mother's body is still in the same place as her gravemaker.

That's because the more than 100-year-old cemetery wasn't always in disrepair.

Andrade said she remembers when green grasses adorned the burial grounds and the church was still standing

"Back in the day, that place was beautiful," she said.

Oʻahu alone has more than 80 public cemeteries, some dating back to the mid-1800s. Some heavily rely on plot sales to maintain the cemetery in perpetuity.

Although a 1967 law requires cemeteries to be licensed and have individual perpetual care funds, only 13 are licensed and created trusts, according to DCCA. Cemeteries built before the law are excluded but can make a separate trust

About 5,000 people are buried at Sunset Memorial Park, which is 95% full, according to Veray.

Residents have pleaded with the state to tap into the previous owner's trust fund of $168,000. However, since there is no owner, the trustee will not release the funds.

The community has its work cut out

According to Veray, the crypts are infested with bees, but the mausoleum needs beautification.

High winds have caused branches to collapse on gravestones. Feral cats will also use the site as a litter box, while people have disrupted the area by sleeping on graves.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Some people are still trying to find missing pieces of headstones. One area had a shattered headstone that looked like someone was piecing it back together like a puzzle. On top is a food offering resembling a loved one's favorite dish.

Broken glass is found throughout the area and many of the doors to the crypts have been ripped open and have missing urns. In the back of the mausoleum, a pile of trash covers several grave markers.

Veray said the community cleared the trash-infested area, and two days later, it's back up to 3 feet high.

"Who dumps their dishwasher in a cemetery?" Veray said.

Veray said the community is still trying to find where to place stolen grave markers that were used as flooring for a homeless encampment on the property.

Andrade is questioning her burial plans. Although she bought a plot at Mililani Memorial Park, she's considering cremation so her children don't have to maintain her burial site.

"Dust to dust. Ash to ash," she said.

