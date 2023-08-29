Big Island resident once again named Fittest Woman on Earth after CrossFit Games win

Big Island resident Cheryl Brost was named Fittest Woman on Earth earlier this month when she won the Women’s 50-54 division of the 2023 CrossFit Games. It’s the 10th time she’s competed in the Games.

But after winning in 2016 and 2017, the journey back to the podium has been long. She’s battled injuries along the way, finishing 7th in 2019 and 4th last year.

Brost spoke with The Conversation's Russell Subiono about this year's hard-earned victory and whether winning ever gets old.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 29, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.