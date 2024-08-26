Hawaiʻi Island-born tech entrepreneur creates AI app for keiki
The role of artificial intelligence is expanding to many aspects of everyday life. Some wonder how children can safely navigate the internet and other emerging AI technologies.
A new app called Genie.gg seeks to provide children a safe internet experience with an AI program as a sidekick or guardian.
The app was co-created by Darius Monsef, a long-time tech entrepreneur who grew up on Hawai'i Island.
Children chat with the AI sidekick on the app, and Monsef said the program answers complicated questions in an age-appropriate manner.
"So if you asked a sensitive subject question, Genie would answer it appropriately for a kid's age, and often just default to, 'Hey, that's kind of a sensitive thing and you should probably talk to a trusted adult, like your parent, about that,'" Monsef said. "So it's not trying to replace the role of a parent."
"It's not trying to replace the importance of human interaction," he added. "It's meant to be like, if we imagine kids do get screen time, what could a healthy alternative be to that screen time that isn't just purely passive. It's creative, it's engaged, and underneath the hood is a bit of learning and experiencing."
This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.