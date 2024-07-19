The Conservation: A creepy-crawly hana hou
On today's episode of The Conversation, we're reairing some of our recent interviews about invasive bugs.
- Harvard researcher Qian Tang on how German cockroaches found their way to Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Kiyoshi Adachi, extension agent with the Hawaiʻi Ant Lab on the continuing battle against the little fire ant on Hawaiʻi Island
- Kapua Kawelo, natural resource manager with U.S. Army's DPW Environmental Division, Natural Resources Program on efforts to combat invasive bugs in her community | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi extension agent Amjad Ahmad shares different ways to manage and control the avocado lace bug pest | Full Story
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.