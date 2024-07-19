The Conservation: A creepy-crawly hana hou

On today's episode of The Conversation, we're reairing some of our recent interviews about invasive bugs.



Harvard researcher Qian Tang on how German cockroaches found their way to Hawaiʻi | Full Story

Kiyoshi Adachi, extension agent with the Hawaiʻi Ant Lab on the continuing battle against the little fire ant on Hawaiʻi Island

Kapua Kawelo, natural resource manager with U.S. Army's DPW Environmental Division, Natural Resources Program on efforts to combat invasive bugs in her community | Full Story

University of Hawaiʻi extension agent Amjad Ahmad shares different ways to manage and control the avocado lace bug pest | Full Story

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.