The Conversation: Tommy Waters speaks; Connecting through cards
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- City Council candidates speak after the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court ruled Tommy Waters ineligible to run in the general election
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Nina Wu reports on a HMSA policy changes | Full Story
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the Trump administration’s plans to arm ICE agents with shock gloves
- Maui-based motivational speaker Eric Saperston shares his card game, “Three Things,” that “turns strangers into friends and friends into family”