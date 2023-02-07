Here's how farmers and gardeners can fight a new pest attacking avocado plants

The invasive lace bug is a sap-sucking pest attacking avocado crops statewide. It's also the subject of recent research by the University of Hawaiʻi.

The voracious feeders latch onto the host plant, causing premature leaf drop and a reduction in fruit yield. Ultimately weakened trees become susceptible to other diseases.

Research educator Amjad Ahmad specializes in sustainable and organic agriculture. He sat down with The Conversation to talk about what his team is sharing with growers about controlling this pest.

“The Basics of Integrated Pest Management” virtual workshop is available here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.