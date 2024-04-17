© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: HECO liability; Self-driving shuttle at HNL

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published April 17, 2024 at 1:09 PM HST
A vehicle drives by a checkpoint in front of the burn zone, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Recovery efforts continue after the August wildfire that swept through the Lahaina community on Hawaiian island of Maui, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
A vehicle drives by a checkpoint in front of the burn zone, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
  • Capstone Energy Team Director Josh Price and analyst Alyssa Lu on Hawaiian Electric's potential liabilities from the Aug. 8 fire | Read the Attorney General's Phase One Report
  • Beep Chief Revenue Officer Toby McGraw on a new self-driving shuttle service at Honolulu International Airport
  • State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen on the state's new Tesla utility fleet
  • Kapolei High School senior Jonah Fuentes on the hazards of drunk driving
The Conversation Hawaiian Electric Company2023 Maui firestransportationEnergy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
