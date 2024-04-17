© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR's spring membership campaign is underway! Support the reporting, storytelling and music you depend on. Donate now

Analysts share how the Maui fire reports could affect HECO's future

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 17, 2024 at 6:36 PM HST
DLNR

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez released Wednesday part of its probe into the Maui wildfires. The report covers the timeline and response to the disaster, which killed at least 101 people.

Hawaiian Electric could face close to $5 billion in potential liabilities from lawsuits filed over the fires, according to Capstone, a consulting firm that studies utilities under stress for its investor clients.

The Conversation talked to Capstone analysts Alyssa Lu and Josh Price as state lawmakers prepare to decide on legislation that could involve the Public Utilities Commission and impact HECO's bottom line.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesHawaiian Electric Company
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories