Analysts share how the Maui fire reports could affect HECO's future

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez released Wednesday part of its probe into the Maui wildfires. The report covers the timeline and response to the disaster, which killed at least 101 people.

Hawaiian Electric could face close to $5 billion in potential liabilities from lawsuits filed over the fires, according to Capstone, a consulting firm that studies utilities under stress for its investor clients.

The Conversation talked to Capstone analysts Alyssa Lu and Josh Price as state lawmakers prepare to decide on legislation that could involve the Public Utilities Commission and impact HECO's bottom line.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.