Kapolei High senior raises awareness of the dangers of drunk driving

Jonah Fuentes will graduate from Kapolei High School next month. For his senior project, he chose to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving by partnering with MADD Hawaii for a recent sign-waving event in Ho’opili.

It was aimed at educating the public and getting motorists to change their behavior. The Conversation sat down with Fuentes earlier this month and discovered this was a very personal issue.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.