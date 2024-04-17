© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kapolei High senior raises awareness of the dangers of drunk driving

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published April 17, 2024 at 1:50 PM HST
Courtesy MADD Hawaii
/
Jonah Fuentes will graduate from Kapolei High School next month. For his senior project, he chose to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving by partnering with MADD Hawaii for a recent sign-waving event in Ho’opili.

It was aimed at educating the public and getting motorists to change their behavior. The Conversation sat down with Fuentes earlier this month and discovered this was a very personal issue.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
