State Health Department to launch public awareness campaign as traffic fatalities rise

The state Department of Health is launching a public awareness campaign to reiterate the state's commitment to eliminating all traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi.

The department's Vision Zero Hawaiʻi campaign comes as traffic deaths in the state are on the rise. It reported 68 traffic fatalities this year, which is about 50% more than the 45 fatalities in the state at this point last year.

There are roughly 100 traffic fatalities in the state every year.

Those involved in the initiative said it's moving toward zero traffic fatalities by supporting certain infrastructure projects and policy changes, and highlighting that personal decisions can also impact traffic safety.

“When we talk about Vision Zero and the 100 people who die on our streets each year, it's not just a statistic, it’s an individual, it’s a human being. We ask everyone, especially drivers, the next time they're driving on the road, please think twice about speeding because if you were to hit someone … that's someone's loved one. That could be your loved one, your family member or best friend,” said Justin Menina, the DOH's physical activity coordinator.

The initiative's focus is on creating a safer environment for walking, biking and rolling. Those activities, in turn, promote a healthier lifestyle.

A public service announcement for the campaign will air on TV, radio, digital, print and in malls throughout August.

A video from Vision Zero Hawaiʻi will air as part of the campaign: