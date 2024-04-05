The Conversation: Maui residents rally for housing; Short-term rentals
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on Lahaina Strong's latest call for legislative action to secure housing for displaced residents
- Realtor Kelly Lee with the Hawaiʻi Mid and Short-Term Rental Alliance reacts to Gov. Josh Green backing off a short-term rental ban
- Photographer Arifin Graham on his new exhibit "The Last Resort" featuring people and places in Lahaina before the wildfires
- Josh Atwood, DLNR education specialist, leads a virtual field trip to see Hawaiʻi's native birds