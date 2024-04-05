© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rental industry group reacts to efforts to phase out short-term units

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:46 PM HST
FILE - Kapalua Ridge Villas in West Maui. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin/AP
/
FR172028 AP
FILE - Kapalua Ridge Villas in West Maui. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Owners of legal vacation rentals across the state were closely watching what Gov. Josh Green would do about vacation rentals on Maui, which he threatened to ban if enough property owners didn't make their units available to Lahaina fire survivors.

While that threat is not at the forefront — Green said such a moratorium won't be necessary — the efforts to phase out short-term rentals haven't gone away.

Bills at the Legislature and groups like Lahaina Strong are pressing for faster solutions and the phase-out of vacation rentals.

Lahaina Strong supporters gathered for a recent rally in Ka'anapali, continuing the organization's demands for dignified housing for fire survivors. (March 30, 2024)
Local News
Lahaina residents are turning anger into action through legislative advocacy
Catherine Cluett Pactol

The Conversation talked to Kelly Lee with the Hawaiʻi Mid and Short-term Rental Alliance about the movements against rentals. It has members across the state and was formed about a year ago, before the wildfires. Lee said the group does not allow members with illegal rentals.

She said that when the wildfires hit, the group reached out to its members and urged them to help displaced families. They worried though about the proposed moratorium.

"We do support Lahaina Strong, we do. And we support housing for residents. We are residents. And the important thing is to differentiate a little bit, there are some vacation rentals. But there are also mid- and long-term housing," she said. "And we need those for transferring military people, for the workers who are going to rebuild, for film and doctors and medical staff and military."

Lee said banning rentals would affect not just the owners but secondary businesses like cleaners.

"We agree with the governor that we have to protect our local residents first and foremost, but there is a need for short-, mid- and long-term rentals, and banning something altogether could cause some chaos and ripple effects that they don't — they're unintended."

This story aired on The Conversation on April 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firestourismHousing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories