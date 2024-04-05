Lahaina residents are turning anger into action through legislative advocacy

“What do we want? Housing! When do we want it? Now!”

That was the chant of hundreds of Lahaina Strong fire survivors and supporters at a recent rally in Kā'anapali. Over nearly eight months, the organization has fought for dignified housing for displaced families.

With about 3,000 fire survivors still living in hotel limbo, Maui’s housing crisis is far from over.

Jordan Ruidas, a Lahaina Strong organizer, said the group has turned to the legislative process to make their voices heard.

“The bills that we are pushing and are bringing out to the community — the legislators are getting like, hundreds of emails,” she said. “So it's working, people are engaging.”

Lahaina residents continue to advocate for housing in West Maui, rather than elsewhere on the island.

In the wake of Gov. Josh Green’s announcement that a moratorium on short-term rentals wasn't needed, disappointed Lahaina Strong organizers recently visited the state Capitol to plead with lawmakers.

Courtesy of Lahaina Strong A Lahaina Strong rally in Ka'anapali on March 30, 2024.

Fire survivor Courtney Lazo was overcome by emotion while speaking about her community being broken apart.

“I don’t think people understand how important it is for the Lahaina community to stay together,” she said, getting choked up.

“And every day someone is being pushed out of Lahaina, they have to move off island. 60% of our community is gone. How do you expect a community a recover and heal and move forward when the people who make Lahaina, Lahaina aren’t even there anymore? They’re moving away,” she said.

“And then you drive through your town and it's burned down,” Lazo continued. “And you drive through what's not burned down and it's tourists. And they can stay and sleep safely in your hometown but you can't. And that's a really hard reality and a hard pill to swallow. We need to keep our community in Lahaina that wants to stay.”

Sen. Angus McKelvey of Lahaina called on fellow legislators to help keep the community intact.

“The stories you’re hearing, it speaks to the success of this voluntary dislocation program that has torn this community apart,” McKelvey said.

“And I for one have not seen a plan to bring our people home, to reunite our people, back in their own community. Right now, all I see is a one-way ticket out,” he said.

Lahaina Strong has been educating community members on how to get involved in the legislative process and turn their anger into action.

Courtesy of Lauryn Rego Community members participating in Fishing for Housing at Ka'anapali Beach have had their poles out and tents up to take a stand for long-term housing needs.

“Harnessing that emotion and telling them like, this is how we're going to see change, this is where we need to step up and voice what Lahaina wants,” said Ruidas. “Especially this session, where they're saying, 'Everything's gonna be about Lahaina, and we're gonna let Lahaina lead.' This is our chance.”

The organization has been particularly targeting two bills, House Bill 1838 and Senate Bill 2919, that would turn over authority for zoning changes and phase-out of certain short-term rentals to the counties.

Lahaina Strong’s Fishing for Housing camp at Kā'anapali Beach has been staked out at the popular tourist spot for nearly five months.

Ruidas said depending on the success of the bills they’re pushing for, they will consider dismantling their camp.

“We have four really strong [bills] that we are pushing through and even if one of those passes all the way through and get signed by the governor, Lahaina Strong is gonna be able to claim that as a really big win and pack up occupation down here on the beach and pivot to what's next,” she said.

