New online program teaches keiki about Hawaiʻi's native birds

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 5, 2024 at 5:13 PM HST
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson

It's the year of the forest bird, and we know we have lots of fans of HPR's Manu Minute. Today we are happy to share an online hub for educators and bird lovers aimed at teaching keiki about Hawaiʻi's native birds. The Conversation talked to Josh Atwood, an education specialist at the Department of Land and Natural Resources, about the new program.

Head to dlnr.hawaii.gov/manu for more information.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation EnvironmentEducationDepartment of Land and Natural Resources
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
