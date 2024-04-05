New online program teaches keiki about Hawaiʻi's native birds

It's the year of the forest bird, and we know we have lots of fans of HPR's Manu Minute. Today we are happy to share an online hub for educators and bird lovers aimed at teaching keiki about Hawaiʻi's native birds. The Conversation talked to Josh Atwood, an education specialist at the Department of Land and Natural Resources, about the new program.

Head to dlnr.hawaii.gov/manu for more information.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.