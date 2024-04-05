Photography exhibit in Canada captures a Lahaina that no longer exists

People in and around Lahaina before the August 2023 wildfires were the focus of a recent photography exhibit in Victoria, Canada.

In April 2022, photographer Arifin Graham captured everyday people in their element, doing everyday things on Maui.

"I always ask people, 'May I take your photograph?'" Graham said. "There's that moment of engagement where we really just as human beings, we are there for that moment. And then something of their life, their spirit, their humanity is revealed."

Courtesy Arifin Graham

His photos have taken on a new context after the wildfires. In addition to being celebratory, the black-and-white photos are now historical.

"I just felt that these were really compelling images of local people. And I knew that this was going to be an interesting portfolio of work and that it would be called 'The Last Resort,' which is named after the Eagles song from 1976, in which Lahaina figures hugely," Graham said. "The song is about how we find paradise and kiss it goodbye."

Graham said he spent many years in Lahaina, and his parents owned a place there. He and his wife are traveling to Maui soon for the first time since 2022.

He said he recognizes the sensitivity of the situation on Maui and how that might factor into taking more photographs during his trip.

"I don't know what that looks like now. And it has to be done very carefully. And I don't even know if it's possible now. One thing I think about is seeing if I can find some of the people who I photographed and to check in with them — be able to say 'hello' and say, 'hey, how's it going?'"

This story aired on The Conversation on April 5, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.